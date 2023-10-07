Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with armed robbery on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with robbing another teen at gunpoint in the West Ridge neighborhood last month.

Chicago police arrested the 15-year-old on Friday, in the 6400 block of North Clark Street.

He was identified as the suspect who took property from a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 25, in the 1900 block of North Norwood Street.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 7, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.