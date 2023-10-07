Teen charged with armed robbery on Chicago's Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with robbing another teen at gunpoint in the West Ridge neighborhood last month.

Chicago police arrested the 15-year-old on Friday, in the 6400 block of North Clark Street.

He was identified as the suspect who took property from a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 25, in the 1900 block of North Norwood Street.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

No further information was immediately available.