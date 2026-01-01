Teen charged with armed robbery after deadly shootout in Cicero

A teen has been charged with armed robbery, after an online marketplace meetup turned deadly earlier this week in west suburban Cicero.

Police said, around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 58th Avenue in Cicero.

Two teens had arranged a meeting for the sale of an item through a social media marketplace, as a man related to the seller waited in a car.

The sale did not go through, and as the teen selling the item walked away, a third teen walked up and the two began struggling over it.

The seller's relative got out of the car, and the teen who was trying to steal the item shot him two times. That man had his own gun, and returned fire, shooting the teen trying to rob his relative.

Police said the seller's relative was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where their condition was stabilized.

The teen who tried to rob the seller later showed up at Rush Oak Park Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police said the teen who had been trying to buy the item was charged as a juvenile with armed robbery, after investigators determined he and the teen who started the shootout had planned a robbery all along.

Court information for the teen who was charged was not immediately available.

Police said the investigation remains open as they examine data from phones and social media. They also said that anyone selling items through social media can use police stations as a safe place to complete any transactions with strangers.