1 dead, 1 wounded in shootout after robbery attempt in Cicero, Illinois

A teenager was killed and another person was wounded in a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Cicero, after a robbery attempt during a social media marketplace sale, police said.

Around 3:20 p.m., Cicero police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 58th Avenue.

An investigation determined two teens had met after arranging the sale of an item through a social media marketplace. But the sale did not go through, and as the seller was walking away, the other teen came up to him, and the two began struggling over the item.

A relative who had accompanied the teen selling the item got out of their car, and was shot twice by the other teen, police said. The relative pulled out their own gun and returned fire, shooting the robber.

Police said the seller's relative was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where their condition was stabilized.

The teen who tried to rob the other teen later showed up at Rush Oak Park Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Wednesday night. They also said that anyone selling items through social media can use the Cicero police station as a safe place to complete any transactions with strangers.