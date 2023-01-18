Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after robbing and carjacking a man at gunpoint in the North Lawndale Neighborhood last month.

The teen was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Tuesday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Dec. 31, robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint before taking his vehicle, in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

The boy was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.