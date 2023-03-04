Teen charged with January armed robberies on Far North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after robbing three men at gunpoint back in January on the city's Far North Side.

The teen was arrested in the 6600 block of North Ashland Avenue on Friday.

He was identified as the person who, on Jan. 25, robbed the victims in the Rogers Park and West Ridge neighborhoods.

· 1900 block of W. Farwell Ave around 5:25 a.m. – 38-year-old man

· 2400 block of W. Morse Ave around 6:10 a.m.- 41-year-old man

· 6300 block of N. Artesian Ave – 21-year-old man

The boy is facing three felony counts of armed robbery.

No additional information was available.