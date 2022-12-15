Watch CBS News
Teen charged with bringing firearm, high-capacity magazine to elementary school in Sheridan Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is charged with bringing a firearm to an elementary school on the city's North Side.

Chicago police arrested the teen in the 4400 block of North Beacon Street in Sheridan Park on Wednesday.

Students alerted school staff that he was armed with a firearm.

Police placed the boy in custody and charged him with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and threat to a school building/person. He was also issued a citation for having a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 12:05 PM

