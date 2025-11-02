Teen boy shot, killed while inside Burger King in Archer Heights

A teenage boy was shot and killed while inside a fast-food restaurant Sunday night on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. at a Burger King restaurant in the 4000 block of South Pulaski Road in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

Chicago police said the teen, only identified as a 17-year-old boy, was inside the restaurant when a Jeep drove up to the business and an unknown man from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots, hitting the teen in the head.

The vehicle then left the area in an unknown direction.

The teen was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.