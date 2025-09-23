Teen boy charged in fatal July shooting of man during armed robbery in Chatham

A teenage boy was charged with allegedly shooting and killing a man on the city's South Side back in July.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of murder, one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, and one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Police said the teen was identified as one of the suspects who allegedly shot and killed the 35-year-old victim during an armed robbery on July 31, around 2:13 a.m. in the 600 block of East 90th Street.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was released.