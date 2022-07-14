Teen battling cancer receives big surprise from NBA player, Stagg High School alum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An area 16 year old battling leukemia received a big surprise at a basketball camp at Stagg High School in Palos Hills.

Miami Heat guard and Stagg alum Max Strus presented a check for $5,0000 at the basketball camp.

Thursday marked the end of the camp and Strus also took time to speak with the 300 campers about his experience with the first-ever "Max Strus Basketball Camp."

"Campers, I really hope you guys had a great time," Strus said. "You guys are what it's all about. I hope you guys come back next year because there will definitely be a second one."

All the proceeds from the camp benefitted the Chicago-based organization "Weish4Ever" which since 2013 has raised and given away $1.8 million to families with young children and young adults battling cancer.