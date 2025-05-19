Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy arrested in Colorado for Downers Grove armed robbery

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Officials in Downers Grove, Illinois, said a 17-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in Colorado and brought back to face a felony armed robbery charge for an incident in April.

Prosecutors say a woman was walking in the 4900-block of Forest Avenue after 8:30 p.m. on April 22 when she was approached by a group of four people. She told police one of them lifted his shirt to show a gun, while another pulled at her purse.

Prosecutors said she gave the armed man, who police said they later determined to be the 17-year-old, $110 from her wallet and the group ran away.

An investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department led them to the 17-year-old, who was found to be living in Colorado. Prosecutors said he waived extradition and was brought back to DuPage County Friday to face one felony charge of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

The teen appeared in court Monday for a detention hearing and was ordered detained. He is due back in court Thursday.

