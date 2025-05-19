17-year-old boy arrested in Colorado for Downers Grove armed robbery

Officials in Downers Grove, Illinois, said a 17-year-old boy is in custody after being arrested in Colorado and brought back to face a felony armed robbery charge for an incident in April.

Prosecutors say a woman was walking in the 4900-block of Forest Avenue after 8:30 p.m. on April 22 when she was approached by a group of four people. She told police one of them lifted his shirt to show a gun, while another pulled at her purse.

Prosecutors said she gave the armed man, who police said they later determined to be the 17-year-old, $110 from her wallet and the group ran away.

An investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department led them to the 17-year-old, who was found to be living in Colorado. Prosecutors said he waived extradition and was brought back to DuPage County Friday to face one felony charge of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

The teen appeared in court Monday for a detention hearing and was ordered detained. He is due back in court Thursday.