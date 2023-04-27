Team of carjackers with multiple guns has been striking around city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a pattern of carjackings targeting victims from East Pilsen to Rogers Park this week.

The pattern included a gunpoint carjacking Tuesday night in Lincoln Park that made headlines Wednesday morning.

In each incident, multiple people have come up to drivers with guns drawn, and have robbed the drivers of cars and personal property.

In one attempted armed robbery, one of the robbers fired multiple rounds as the victim fled, police said.

The carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

At 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of North Wolcott Avenue, North Center.

At 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of North Ridge Avenue, Edgewater.

At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Wolcott Avenue, North Center.

At 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West 18th Street, East Pilsen.

At 6:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of North Clark Street, Rogers Park.

At 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, Lincoln Park.

At 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Western Avenue, West Town.

A police community alert describes three to four male suspects between the ages of 18 and 24, wearing dark clothing and face masks. More than one suspect pulled a gun in each case, and the offenders' vehicles included a black sedan, a red Kia sport-utility vehicle, and a black Toyota SUV.

In the robbery on Wrightwood Avenue, police said five men took a car from a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint.

The carjackers in that case ditched the woman's car less than a mile away near Southport Avenue and Diversey Parkway. The victim was not injured, and her car was recovered.

Anyone with information should call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.