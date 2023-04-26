Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park.

Police said around 9:10 p.m. the 25-year-old woman was parking her car on a residential block, in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood, when five men forced her out of the car at gunpoint and took off.

The carjackers ditched the woman's car less than a mile away near Southport Avenue and Diversey Parkway.

The victim was not injured and her car was recovered.

Police are investigating.