Teachers in Romeoville, Illinois returning to bargaining table after voting down agreement

Teachers in the southwest Chicago suburb of Romeoville, Illinois, reached a tentative agreement with Valley View Community School District 365U, but now they are going back to the negotiating table.

This is because the teachers' union voted down the agreement.

The school board said it made a number of concessions during original negotiations, including a guarantee that teachers would not have to start before 7:15 a.m.

Staff would also get at least a 17% raise over four years, the district said.

The teachers' union previously authorized a strike. It was not clear Tuesday morning whether a strike was still on the table, or when it could start if so.