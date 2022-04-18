Tax Day deals around the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Relax and enjoy Tax Day with deals and discounts around the Chicago area.

Potbelly is a offering buy-one-get-one sandwich special in honor Tax Day. Use the promo code "BOGO" on an original sized sandwich online or through the Potbelly app will receive a free original sized sandwich.

Firehouse Subs is celebrating by giving away a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and drink on April 18. you can download the offer online.

Need to relax? You can spend your Tax Day getting a free hydromassage and workout at Planet Fitness. From April 15-18, visit any Planet Fitness to get your free day pass.