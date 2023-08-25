Taste of Greektown Festival kicks off Friday

Taste of Greektown is back starting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer festivals continue with the taste of Greektown is happening this weekend.

Guests are invited to stroll along Halsted and enjoy dishes from some of the best Greek restaurants in the neighborhood.

There will be live entertainment - including music, dancers, and more.

Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. and reopen again Saturday and Sunday at noon.

A $10 donation is suggested to attend.