Taste of Chicago might move out of Grant Park this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of Chicago's marquee events might be on the move this year.

According to published reports, Taste of Chicago is getting bumped from Grant Park, because NASCAR's first-ever street race in July will take over much of the park for more than a month.

Taste of Chicago will move instead to Polk Bros Park near Navy Pier, and unlike in recent years, when the festival had been held after Independence Day, this year it will be held just before July 4th, at the same time as the NASCAR race on July 1 and 2.

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), which organizes the festival, would not confirm or deny plans to move Taste of Chicago.

"Taste of Chicago is a beloved summertime tradition that is indeed happening this year. We are finalizing details for 2023 and will be announcing dates and locations for DCASE's signature summer events in the coming weeks," DCASE spokeswoman Madeline Long said in an email.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 4:34 PM

