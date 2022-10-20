Watch CBS News
Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day include Target, Walmart and other major retailers

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We are almost a month away from Thanksgiving and top retailers are giving workers a break this year.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will close their doors this Thanksgiving, something many companies started in the pandemic. 

Kohl's and others will also close on the holiday.

According to blackfriday.com, other major stores closed for the holiday include Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowes, Old Navy, and REI (also closed on Friday).

Simon-owned shopping malls like Woodfield, Orland Square, Gurnee Mills and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, are also closed.   

CBS Chicago Team
October 20, 2022

