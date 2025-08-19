Target fires hundreds of Little Village warehouse employees apparently for medical loan scheme

Hundreds of Target workers in Chicago appear to be out of a job after a scheme to not pay back medical loans offered by the company.

An internal investigation found team members violated the company's ethics at the Little Village warehouse.

A Block Club Chicago report says the firings all stem from the company's medical loan program, which gave out loans of more than $3,00 to cover expenses.

But a loophole let some workers pay back just $50 of the loan and get the remaining balance erased.

Up to 700 employees may have been fired; the scheme cost the company $1 million.

Target told CBS News Chicago there are now measures in place to prevent this from happening again.