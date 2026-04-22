Tails of Redemption program not only saving dogs' lives, but helping people in times of crisis

It's a program that is saving and training dogs from local shelters, while transforming the lives of others during times of crisis.

It's called Tails of Redemption and is run by the Cook County Sheriff. The first class of crisis response dogs has just graduated.

After three days of training, the new therapy dogs are on a path to provide healing and comfort in times of crisis.

Nine of the dogs are part of the Tails of Redemption program. Coming from local shelters, they're trained to be therapy dogs by a person currently incarcerated.

"Taking a dog that was most likely going to be euthanized, giving it another shot at life, we adopt a bunch out, but many of them turn into therapy dogs that are now giving back in their own way, and I've personally seen the joy they bring," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said.

Wednesday's graduating class received additional specialized training through the state and the Cook County Sheriff's program for crisis response. They'll now be able to respond to calls for everything from a mass shooting to helping victims to a person having a mental health crisis.

"It's super rewarding, and then these training opportunities are fantastic because you're not just going out to something and guessing when you get there. You know what you're going to do, how you're going to perform, what your dog's going to do," said Tails of Redemption director Jerry Roman.

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board partners with Tails of Redemption for the training program.

"We have seen firsthand when we have gone to schools, after shootings, just how even the kids react. It's being able to see the dog, just the emotions come out, and they're able to talk, and so it's wonderful to actually see the impact these dogs make," said Jennifer Wooldridge, deputy director at the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

The program trains therapy dogs around the state, including Louie, an 8-year-old dog who works for the Worth Police Department.

There's a great need for therapy dogs. Right now, there's about a six-month waiting period.

"Our line is pretty long, people wanting them in state, but we've often said if we have a compelling case in another state, we'd be happy to do that as well," Dart said.

He adds that the program saves dogs' lives, giving inmates a sense of purpose, and helping those in crisis all at the same time.

To learn more about the program and how you can adopt a trained dog for free, visit the Tails of Redemption website here.