SWAT team called for incident in Chicago's North Edgebrook neighborhood

Chicago police were on the scene of a SWAT incident in the North Edgebrook neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The standoff began at 10:22 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Sioux Avenue, police said. Citizen app video showed a SWAT vehicle and officers near Sioux and McAlpin avenues.

Sioux Avenue is part of a cluster of streets that run at off-angles from Chicago's street grid through a residential neighborhood south of Touhy Avenue.

Chicago police said the incident was ongoing more than an hour later, and had no further details.