SWAT standoff in Buena Park after man barricades himself in home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team was on the scene after a man barricaded himself into a home in the Buena Park neighborhood, police said.

The man was barricaded into an apartment in the 900 block of West Cuyler in Buena Park, a subsection of the Uptown community, police said.

A SWAT team responded at 1:36 p.m. and has been there ever since.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on February 22, 2023 / 4:27 PM

