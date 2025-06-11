Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting prompts SWAT situation on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A deadly shooting prompted a SWAT situation in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood overnight. 

An active SWAT situation is underway near 78th and Paulina streets. 

Police said just after midnight, a 26-year-old man met another man for the sale of a car, Police said the other man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

He later died at the hospital.

A witness told police they saw the shooter run into a nearby building, prompting officers to call the SWAT team.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

