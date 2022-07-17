Watch CBS News
SWAT responds after shots fired at CPD officers in Humboldt Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – SWAT responds after someone fired shots at Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park Saturday night.

Police said SWAT was called in for an active shooter, in the 1500 block of North California around 11:45 p.m.

Officers were driving northbound on California Avenue and observed unknown male firing shots in their direction, according to police.

The officers took cover and observed the offender run into a building.

SWAT and canine were on the scene.

Police say the situation has ended but didn't share further details of the incident.

No injuries were reported. 

First published on July 17, 2022 / 8:32 AM

