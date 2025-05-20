Suzuki hits 2-run HR to cap 8-run sixth inning as Cubs beat Marlins 14-1

Seiya Suzuki homered, doubled and had four RBIs, Kyle Tucker also went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 14-1 on Tuesday night.

In his second game as designated hitter this season, Tucker also had two singles and walked. Justin Turner singled twice and doubled, while Matt Shaw doubled and singled for the Cubs, who matched a season-high with 21 hits.

Jameson Taillon (3-3) scattered one run and four hits over seven innings. The right-hander walked three and struck out two to snap a two-start losing streak.

Tucker's 11th homer of the season put Chicago up 1-0 in the first, and Nick Fortes tied it for Miami with a solo shot in the third.

Suzuki's two-run drive capped an eight-run run sixth inning against Miami relievers Calvin Faucher (2-2) and Lake Bachar that put them up 9-1. Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit consecutive RBI singles and Nico Hoerner followed with a two-run single. Turner then hit a sacrifice fly before Shaw's RBI double made it 7-1.

Chicago padded its lead with a five-run ninth against position player Javier Sanoja. Suzuki and Michael Busch hit two-run doubles in the inning.

Miami starter Ryan Weathers allowed one run and five hits, while striking out five in five innings. It was Weathers' second start of the season, both against the Cubs, since beginning the year on the injured list.

Chicago activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list Tuesday. Happ had an RBI single in the ninth after going hitless his first five at-bats.

Key moment

Faucher relieved Weathers, who was lifted after 80 pitches, and walked Suzuki to start the sixth. He then allowed five consecutive singles without recording an out.

Key stat

The eight runs in the sixth and five in the ninth marked the 24th time the Cubs have scored four or more in an inning this season.

Up next

Cubs RHP Cade Horton (2-0, 6.00) will start the series finale against Marlins RHP Max Meyer (3-4, 4.47).