SUV stolen, multiple vehicles burglarized overnight in Batavia, Illinois, police say

Police are investigating a string of crimes involving vehicles that occurred overnight in Batavia, Illinois.

Batavia police said shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 2400 block of Bird Lane.

The victim told officers that their white 2024 Toyota Highlander was stolen from their driveway. The vehicle was taken just after 2 a.m., and the suspects were driving a white SUV, according to neighboring surveillance cameras.

Police were unable to find the vehicle or the suspects in the area.

Officers were then notified of car burglaries in the areas of the 2500 block of Bird Lane and the 800 block of Twin Elms Lane. The burglarized cars had no signs of forced entry.

Police said the Toyota theft and the car burglaries are likely connected.

It is unclear exactly how many cars were burglarized.

Batavia police said they are developing and following leads and working with other law enforcement agencies. Other nearby jurisdictions have also received reports of similar car burglaries.

Residents are advised to lock their vehicles and not to leave anything valuable in them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.