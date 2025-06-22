Watch CBS News
SUV hits Chicago police squad car, 3 other cars on West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
A sport-utility vehicle hit a Chicago police squad car and three other vehicles in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.

At 6:23 p.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was headed west on Monroe Street when it hit a marked police car that was traveling south on Kostner Avenue. The Equinox also hit a Dodge headed south on Kostner Avenue, police said.

Two parked Hyundais were also struck, police said.

Police did not have information about injuries.

Charges were pending late Sunday against the driver of the Chevy Equinox, police said.

