SUV driver hurt after crash involving school bus on Eisenhower Expressway, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
An SUV driver was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on eastbound I-290 near Central Avenue.

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police said the SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries or transports were reported. Their ages and exactly how many were onboard are unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

The left two eastbound lanes are temporarily blocked. Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update as information becomes available. 

