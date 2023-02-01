At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.

At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.

Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.

The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan, at 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue. The rideshare driver's BMW appears – but the car was not being driven by its owner.

Their two passengers carjacked the car, and held a gun to the driver's head.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street. They spotted the black BMW, which had been reported carjacked and stolen at 4 p.m.

The car's plate had been picked up on a license plate reader camera.

State police already knew the suspects were armed and dangerous, sources said. While a dash camera recorded, troopers tried to break the window of the stolen BMW after the offenders would not roll it down while stopped in the middle of traffic Tuesday afternoon.

To the left of the stolen car, a semi-trailer truck pulled away – making room for the BMW to escape. In the process, it knocked down two state troopers – one of whom was thrown off the hood and ended up rolling through the air.

The car didn't get far. Chicago Police caught up with the BMW in the 4100 block of South Federal Street – where it crashed into a tree.

Police arrested one person – a juvenile. As of Wednesday, there were still no other arrests.

On Tuesday night, police said they were looking for two other offenders. We are still trying to clarify if that is the case.



Both of the troopers who were injured are expected to make a full recovery.

The victim who was carjacked told CBS 2 they are just happy to have gotten out of the car alive.