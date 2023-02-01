Watch CBS News
State troopers injured in pursuit of carjacked car on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday surrounded a reportedly stolen BMW on the city's South Side near the Dan Ryan Expressway, following a pursuit.

Police as of 6 p.m. had the car surrounded at 41st and Federal streets.

Illinois State Police said troopers had been after a car that had been carjacked. On the Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street, the driver of the stolen car swerved toward state police officers.

The officers were able to avoid direct contact with the car, but still suffered some injuries, state police said.

Sources told CBS 2 police arrested one person, while two got away – and investigators did recover a gun.

