Suspect sought in violent robbery of passenger on CTA Red Line in Wrigleyville

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for the suspect who battered a CTA passenger during a robbery on a Red Line train this month in Wrigleyville.

The incident happened around 11:41 on Feb. 1 in the 900 block of West Addison Street.

Police said the suspect punched the victim in the face and took their property, and stomped on the victim's head before the victim was eventually able to leave the train car.

The suspect at the time of the incident wore a black shirt, a black coat, and a black hat with multi-colored stars on it.

cta-red-line-robbery-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK134584.

