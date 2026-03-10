Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek to identify suspect in punching attack in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly punched another man in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said the suspect allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and lose consciousness. The suspect continued to punch the victim in the face before leaving the scene, heading east on 47th Street.

Residents in the area are being advised to report any suspicious activity, remain calm if approached by an assailant, and report any identifying characteristics, including clothing, bags, or tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK174600.

