Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying the suspect accused of using a blunt object during a robbery on the West Side last month.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 on Thursday, Oct. 29, in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.

CPD released surveillance images of the suspect, described as a Black man last seen wearing a black hoodie with black jogging pants and black low-top gym shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Major Crimes Division, Detective A. Babicz, at 773-300-8928 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK470314.