Suspect sought in armed robbery of Circle K gas station in Joliet, Illinois

Joliet police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the Circle K gas station located at 2422 Route 59 for a report of a robbery.

Police said that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the store with an unknown amount of money.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect, but said he was a Black man last seen wearing a White Sox jacket, black jeans, black shoes, gloves, and a facemask.

A person of interest was identified, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100. Anonymous tipsters can contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.