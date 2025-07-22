Watch CBS News
Suspect held after tent is set on fire, man is burned in Chicago north lakefront homeless encampment

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon against a man accused of setting another man's tent on fire in a homeless encampment alongside DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Uptown neighborhood.

The man whose tent was set on fire was injured by the blaze, police said.

The incident happened at 12:27 a.m. near the northbound entrance ramp to DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Wilson Avenue/Drive, in the park of Lincoln Park.

The 56-year-old victim said he got into a quarrel with a 64-year-old man whom he knew, police said. The older man set the victim's tent on fire with a match.

The victim suffered burns to his right hand, and was taken to Thorek Hospital in good condition, police said.

The man accused of setting the fire was arrested, and charges were pending late Tuesday.

