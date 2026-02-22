Suspect found dead after shooting that killed woman in UI Health parking garage

University of Illinois Chicago police said the investigation into a deadly shooting in a UI Health garage is now closed after the suspect was himself found dead.

Back on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 3, UIC police discovered Shawnquaince Kimbrough, 34, with a gunshot wound to her head inside the UI Health hospital parking garage at 1100 S. Wood St.

Kimbrough was visiting UI Health for an appointment.

Her infant child was with her, but was not hurt.