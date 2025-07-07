Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Crystal Lake teen found dead in Woodstock, police say

The suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash of a 15-year-old boy in Crystal Lake last week was found dead in Woodstock, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

This comes two days after sheriffs said they found the suspected vehicle.

Around 7:30 p.m. on July 2, two 15-year-old boys were walking their bikes back from a fishing trip when a car going 40 mph hit one of them from behind at Terra Cotta Road and Deering Oaks Lane before fleeing the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 15-year-old Nick Laureys.

The office said on the evening of July 4, Woodstock police officers responded to a death investigation at a residence. At the scene, officers found a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office was notified and determined that the vehicle was the suspected vehicle.

Further investigation determined that the deceased individual was identified as the suspect in the fatal crash. Their age and gender were not released.

The office said no one else is believed to be involved, and they are no longer searching for additional suspects.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Woodstock Police Department and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

The video above is from a previous report.