Second suspect in robbery, shooting of Dakotah Earley to appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the suspects involved in the robbery and shooting of Dakotah Earley is expected to appear in court today.

Last year, Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster Avenues in Lincoln Park when he was targeted by two armed robbers.

He was shot three times after they stole his cell phone.

Earley spent days in a coma - suffering from brain injuries and had to have part of his leg and colon removed.

An 18-year-old man is facing several charges including attempted murder. He's expected in court later today.

Another suspect, Tyshon Brownlee, 20, already has been charged in Earley's shooting. Brownlee was charged days after the shooting and is facing one count of attempted murder – as well as five counts of armed robbery.