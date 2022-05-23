Mother of Dakotah Earley meets the man who saved her son's life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Twenty-year-old Dakotah Earley has been fighting for his life ever since that horrific Lincoln Park robbery that shook the city.

For the first time, his mom got a chance to meet the person who saved her son's life. CBS 2's Marissa Parra has the story.

It was emotional and we also learned a couple new things. Earley's incident was connected to other robberies. Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd) said endless hours of footage has given police several leads. And for the first time, we got a chance to hear from the man who was with Dakotah in what he hoped would not be his final moments.

"I woke up to gunshots. (It) sounded like they're right in front of my house and saw that man standing over Dakotah. I said 'hey man hold on, help is on the way, not to give up,'" said David Hussar.

It's been almost three weeks since the brutal Lincoln Park robbery was caught on camera. Nineteen-year-old Tyshon Brownlee has since been charged with first degree attempted murder of the 23-year-old.

Earley was shot three times across his body including in his back and in the head after a struggle over his cell phone David Hussar is one of the neighbors who ran to help.

Dakotah's mom Joy Dobbs said while watching that video of her son getting gunned down has been traumatizing, she feels she's forever in David's debt.

"Dave's my hero. He's my family's hero. He's Dakotah's hero. So glad he did what he did. I wouldn't have my son. I'm just glad he was there because I couldn't be," Dobbs said.

Tuesday is both her birthday and Dakotah's birthday, she said today was like an early gift. She said one of his favorite recovery activities is to read and go through to the comments on his GoFundMe page.

He just had another surgery. Dobbs said he's in a little bit of pain but they're getting through it.