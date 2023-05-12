Watch CBS News
Suspect charged in stabbing that seriously wounded man in Pritzker Park downtown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged in a stabbing that left another man seriously injured in Pritzker Park downtown earlier this week.

Elvis Betancourt, 27, of the 300 block of South Plymouth Court, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Police said at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, Betancourt stabbed and seriously injured a man in the park at 310 S. State St. – just north of the Harold Washington Library.

A witness provided a description of his attacker, and police found the suspect and placed him in custody right away.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was reported in critical condition at the time.

Betancourt is to appear for a bond hearing on Friday.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

