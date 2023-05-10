Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in Pritzker Park downtown

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Pritzker Park downtown Tuesday night.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The stabbing happened in the park at 310 S. State St. – just north of the Harold Washington Library.

Police found a man at the scene who had been stabbed in a torso. He said he had been stabbed by a man who was carrying a sharp object.

A witness provided a description of his attacker, and police found a suspect and placed him in custody.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives are investigating, and charges were pending late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 9:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.