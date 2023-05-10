Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in Pritzker Park downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Pritzker Park downtown Tuesday night.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

The stabbing happened in the park at 310 S. State St. – just north of the Harold Washington Library.

Police found a man at the scene who had been stabbed in a torso. He said he had been stabbed by a man who was carrying a sharp object.

A witness provided a description of his attacker, and police found a suspect and placed him in custody.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives are investigating, and charges were pending late Tuesday.