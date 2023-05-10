Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in Pritzker Park downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Pritzker Park downtown Tuesday night.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
The stabbing happened in the park at 310 S. State St. – just north of the Harold Washington Library.
Police found a man at the scene who had been stabbed in a torso. He said he had been stabbed by a man who was carrying a sharp object.
A witness provided a description of his attacker, and police found a suspect and placed him in custody.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Area 3 detectives are investigating, and charges were pending late Tuesday.
