Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's South Side back in March.

Omarion Coleman was arrested on Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.  

He is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who took a car from a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint, in the 11100 block of South Ashland Avenue on March 27.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.