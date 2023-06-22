Suspect charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's South Side back in March.

Omarion Coleman was arrested on Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who took a car from a 44-year-old woman at gunpoint, in the 11100 block of South Ashland Avenue on March 27.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.