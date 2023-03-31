Suspect charged with multiple felonies in South Side armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing multiple charges after robbing a woman at gunpoint on the city's South Side.

Police arrested William Tatum, 43, in the 2900 block of South State Street on Wednesday around 12:39 p.m.

He was identified as the person who, just 40 minutes earlier, battered a 21-year-old woman, held her at gunpoint, and took her personal belongings on the same block.

Responding officers quickly located Tatum and placed him in custody.

He is facing several felony charges including armed robbery, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.