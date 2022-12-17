Suspect charged with robbing man in the Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing another man in the Loop Thursday, according to police.
Tureese Davis, 18, was arrested in the 0-100 block of North State Street around 2:28 p.m.
Police said he was identified as the person who minutes earlier robbed a 52-year-old man on the same block.
Responding officers quickly located Davis and placed him in custody.
He is charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery in a public place.
Davis is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.
No additional information was available.
