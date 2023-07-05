Suspect charged in Little Village fatal shootings of girl, woman, wounding teen

The above video is from a previous report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 67-year-old man is facing murder charges connected to a fatal shooting inside a Little Village home earlier this week.

The shooting left Daniella Alvarez, 15, and Carina Gonzales, 48, dead and an unidentified 18-year-old man injured. Alvarez and Gonzales are believed to be related.

Jose Alvarez, 67, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Police said Alvarez opened fire inside a residence in the 2600 block of South Millard and fatally shot Daniella Alvarez and Gonzales and injured the 18-year-old. Jose Alvarez was placed into custody at the scene and charged.

Neighbors told CBS 2 the victims were a mother and her two children and said they saw police arrest the children's father. Police have not confirmed the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

The 18-year-old, according to one neighbor, was seen running from the home after gunshots rang out.

"I saw the young man running in a panic," said the neighbor.

Jose Alvarez is due in bond court on Wednesday.