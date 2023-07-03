Little Village shooting leaves 15-year-old, woman dead; 18-year-old wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Little Village home.

Among the victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman are believed to be related.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to neighbors still trying to deal with this tragedy.

Two paper crosses blow in the wind outside this home in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village. It's where police say two lives were senselessly taken in a shooting just after midnight.

Police said officers responded to the home after gunfire was reported. A neighbor who did not want to be identified spoke to CBS 2. He heard those gunshots.

"I think I heard about three. They sounded muffled, but I know what they were. But I remember looking outside, and the cops showed up so quick," said the neighbor.

According to police, three people were shot.

A 15-year-old identified as Daniella Alvarez was shot in the face. A 48-year-old woman was identified as Carina Gonzales who was shot multiple times in the torso and an unidentified 18-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

Cops said both Alvarez and Gonzales died from their injuries. While police have not confirmed the victims' relationship, neighbors said the victims are a mother and her two teenage children.

The 18-year-old, according to a neighbor, was seen running from the home after gunshots rang out.

"I saw the young man running in a panic," said the neighbor.

Neighbors said they saw police place the children's father under arrest. Detectives have not yet revealed a motive but would only confirm that a gun was recovered at the scene and one person is in custody.

As police continue to investigate this incident, which appears to be domestic, the lone survivor, the 18-year-old remains in the hospital, and his condition is listed as stable.