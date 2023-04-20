Suspect charged in connection with armed carjacking in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with an armed carjacking that happened in the Archer Heights neighborhood last month.

Javier Valencia, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

He was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Monday, in the 4300 block of South Fairfield.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who, on March 25, took a car at gunpoint from a 20-year-old man, in the 5000 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

Valencia is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.