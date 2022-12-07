Suspect turns himself in, charged in Gage Park shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting another man in the Gage Park neighborhood Sunday, according to police.

Jose Martinez, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Police arrested Martinez Tuesday, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth.

He was identified as the person who shot a 39-year-old man, in the 3400 block of West 59th Street.

Martinez turned himself in to police and was subsequently charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information was made available.