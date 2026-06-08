Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run of Hyde Park Academy High School student Lania Smith

A suspect was charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of Hyde Park Academy High School student Lania Smith in Dolton back in May.

Village officials confirmed on Monday that the suspect, only identified as a juvenile, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and arson.

Smith, 18, was struck and killed on the evening of May 30 while on her way to work in south suburban Dolton.

Police said she was hit by a red 2007 Chevrolet Corvette, with Illinois license plate FR 56003, near Sibley Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

Village officials said the investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and that they're working closely with law enforcement and prosecutors. They said additional details will be released as appropriate and permissible under the law.

Smith was one of two students from Hyde Park Academy High School who were killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Violet Harris, 15, died after a separate crash where she was hit by a black SUV while she and a friend were riding electric scooters near 77th Street and Exchange Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood on March 21.