Surveillance video captures burglars at gas station in Chicago's Uptown community

Surveillance video released Wednesday captured a crash-and-grab burglary at a BP gas station in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood the morning before.

Chicago police said a blue Jeep crashed into the gas station minimart in the 5100 block of North Broadway, at Foster Avenue, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a witness reported seeing three people get out of another sport-utility vehicle at the scene and enter the gas station. The witness said the group took an ATM and drove off in a black sport-utility vehicle with the driver of the Jeep.

Surveillance video shows the driver crashing the blue Jeep into the minimart, and then the three burglars taking the ATM and leaving in the second vehicle.

Crash-and-grab burglars also targeted a jewelry store on Clark Street in Rogers Park on Tuesday morning, and a 7-Eleven on Halsted Street at Milwaukee and Grand avenues on Wednesday morning.

Burglars also struck at least four businesses on 95th Street in the Beverly, Washington Heights, and Roseland communities early Wednesday.