ATM taken during crash-and-grab burglary at BP gas station on Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

An ATM was taken during a crash-and-grab burglary at a BP gas station in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said a blue Jeep crashed into the gas station in the 5100 block of North Broadway around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a witness reported seeing three people get out of another sport-utility vehicle at the scene and enter the gas station. The witness said the group took an ATM and drove off in a black SUV with the driver of the Jeep.

It is not clear how much money was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating