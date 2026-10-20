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ATM taken during crash-and-grab burglary at BP gas station on Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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An ATM was taken during a crash-and-grab burglary at a BP gas station in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said a blue Jeep crashed into the gas station in the 5100 block of North Broadway around 3:30 a.m.

Police said a witness reported seeing three people get out of another sport-utility vehicle at the scene and enter the gas station. The witness said the group took an ATM and drove off in a black SUV with the driver of the Jeep. 

It is not clear how much money was taken. 

No injuries were reported. 

Belmont Area detectives are investigating  

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